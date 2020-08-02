Traffic Stop Yields Drug Seizure And Numerous Charges

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a male and female with numerous drug charges following a traffic stop in the City of Orillia.

On July 31, 2020, shortly before 4:00 pm, members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of an east end business while conducting a drug trafficking investigation. Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested and searched and a quantity of drugs were seized.

As a result of the investigation, James Newton, age 50, and Michelle Demaine, age 49, both of Orillia have been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Both accused parties were released and are set to appear on September 08, 2020 in Orillia Court.