Traffic Stop Results in Impaired Arrest

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged the driver of a vehicle after a seemingly routine traffic stop led to an impaired driving investigation.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. on May 13, 2020, members of the Orillia OPP were on patrol on Crawford Street in the City of Orillia when they spotted a traffic violation. After stopping the vehicle and speaking with the driver, the officers initiated an impaired driving investigation and the male was subsequently arrested.

The driver, Michael Jason Cook, age 48, of Orillia has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear on July 21, 2020 in Orillia Court.