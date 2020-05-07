Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure In Orillia

Orillia OPP have arrested a Newmarket man for drug offences in the City of Orillia.

On May 04, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. Orillia OPP members conducted a traffic stop on Colborne Street. As a result of that traffic stop, police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, marihuana, cash and items consistent with drug trafficking.

Police arrested and charged Jesse Taylor, age 24, of Newmarket with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Possession of Proceed Obtained by Crime

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Release Order

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing

Distribute Illicit Cannabis

The suspect was held in custody and set to appear next on May 06, 2020, for a bail hearing in Orillia Court.