Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure In Orillia

Orillia OPP have arrested a Newmarket man for drug offences in the City of Orillia.
On May 04, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. Orillia OPP members conducted a traffic stop on Colborne Street. As a result of that traffic stop, police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, marihuana, cash and items consistent with drug trafficking.
Police arrested and charged Jesse Taylor, age 24, of Newmarket with:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance
- Possession of Proceed Obtained by Crime
- Two counts of Fail to Comply with Release Order
- Possession for the Purpose of Distributing
- Distribute Illicit Cannabis
The suspect was held in custody and set to appear next on May 06, 2020, for a bail hearing in Orillia Court.