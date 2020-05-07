Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure In Orillia

By
Kelly Hart
-
0

Orillia OPP have arrested a Newmarket man for drug offences in the City of Orillia.

On May 04, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. Orillia OPP members conducted a traffic stop on Colborne Street. As a result of that traffic stop, police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, marihuana, cash and items consistent with drug trafficking.

Police arrested and charged Jesse Taylor, age 24, of Newmarket with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance
  • Possession of Proceed Obtained by Crime
  • Two counts of Fail to Comply with Release Order
  • Possession for the Purpose of Distributing
  • Distribute Illicit Cannabis

The suspect was held in custody and set to appear next on May 06, 2020, for a bail hearing in Orillia Court.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here