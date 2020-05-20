Traffic Complaint Leads To Impaired Charge

On Sunday May 17th, 2020 at approximately 11:07 a.m., Officers from the Huntsville OPP received a traffic complaint from the public, reporting a car being driven in a dangerous manner.

Police located the car in question on Caroline St. East, Huntsville. The subsequent investigation resulted in Laurie Cruickshank, a 49 year old women from Huntsville, being charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Cruickshank was released and will be appearing in Huntsville Court on August 5th, 2020 to answer to her charges.

As in all cases were a driver has been charged with impaired driving, Cruickshank’s driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and her car impounded.

The OPP is reminding drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when operating a motor vehicle.