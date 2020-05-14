Traffic Complaint Leads To Drug Charges

On May 8, 2020 at 9:30 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a public complaint of a possible impaired driver. Police located the vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 69 in Britt.

As a result of further investigation police seized suspected Cocaine, Oxycodone, Shatter, cash and a knife.

Kyle Wilson, 24-years-old, of York, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on August 20, 2020.