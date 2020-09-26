Township Seeks Input On The Most Appropriate Regulations For Short-Term Rentals In Lake Of Bays

The Township of Lake of Bays is conducting a review of short-term rentals (STRs). Beginning in August 2019, Township staff were directed by Council to investigate the short-term rental of residential properties with no on-site management. STRs are generally understood to refer to rental of a residence, or part of a residence, for short periods of time (a month or less).

A comprehensive community engagement process took place from January 14th to March 20th of 2020. The results from this public feedback showed significant support for the regulation of STRs. After being presented to Council in August 2020, Council directed staff to investigate options for STR regulation and to conduct additional public consultation. This will help determine the approach the Township should take to regulate short-term rentals.

Council is looking for public input regarding the most appropriate regulations for STRs in the Township:

Please visit mylakeofbays.ca/STR to complete the survey. It only takes a few minutes to complete and will be available until November 9, 2020. Data collected through this survey will not be used for by-law enforcement purposes, and you may remain anonymous.

Where to find more information:

Still have questions? Head to mylakeofbays.ca/STR and participate in their Q&A.