Tip From The Public Leads Orillia OPP To An Impaired Driver

OPP in Orillia have arrested and charged a male with impaired driving after a good tip from the public.

OPP say on November 01, 2020, at 10:40 am, they received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a male driver who was pumping gas at a West Street North gas station, who the caller believed to be impaired.

Police patrolled the area extensively but did not immediately locate the vehicle.

At 11:20 am, the vehicle was found in a nearby business parking lot and an OPP Drug Recognition Expert was called to assist.

45-year-old James McConnell of Ramara has been charged with Operation While Impaired – Drugs.

The accused is set to appear in court on January 12, 2020.