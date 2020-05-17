Tip From The Public Leads OPP To An Impaired Driver

On May 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., West Parry Sound OPP received a public complaint of a possible impaired driver. Police located the vehicle on Bowes Street in Parry Sound. After speaking with the driver, officers believed that a controlled drug or substance had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation and with the assistance of a Drug Recognition Expert, Michael Rosenbaum, age 39 of Toronto, Ontario, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Drive vehicle with cannabis in open baggage

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on July 9, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.