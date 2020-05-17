Tip From The Public Leads OPP To An Impaired Driver

On May 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., West Parry Sound OPP received a public complaint of a possible impaired driver. Police located the vehicle on Bowes Street in Parry Sound. After speaking with the driver, officers believed that a controlled drug or substance had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.
As a result of further investigation and with the assistance of a Drug Recognition Expert, Michael Rosenbaum, age 39 of Toronto, Ontario, was charged with:
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Failure or refusal to comply with demand
- Drive vehicle with cannabis in open baggage
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on July 9, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.