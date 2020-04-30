Time To Put Away The Bird Feeder

Southern Georgian Bay OPP and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry would like to make area residents aware of some valuable Bear Wise safety information as spring like conditions have arrived in the North Simcoe area. These warm conditions have given a clear signal that winter has passed and the area bear population has begun to move about. Unfortunately, some bears in their quest to locate food after awakening from their winter hibernation period wander into urban and rural properties that have outdoor food sources such as bird feeders, insecure garbage containers and unkept BBQ’s to name a few.

The OPP and MNRF would like to remind residents that black bears live in most parts of Ontario. Most human-bear encounters occur when bears are attracted by smells, so removing potential attractants will help avoid unwarranted visitors. Knowing what to do if you come across a bear, as not every bear sighting is an emergency situation – and keeping your property free of bear attractants – is being Bear Wise.

Reduce the Chances of Attracting Bears by

Storing garbage in bear-resistant, airtight containers inside a storage area that is not accessible to bears

Washing garbage containers and dumpsters frequently using a strong disinfectant to reduce odours

Putting out garbage on the morning of garbage collection – not the night before

Keeping pet food indoors

Removing grease and food residue from barbecue grills, including the grease trap, after each use

Putting away bird feeders until the winter months

Turning compost regularly and keeping meat, fish or sweet foods like fruit out of your composter

Keeping meat and fish scraps in the freezer until garbage collection day

Picking fruits and berries from trees as they ripen and from the ground.

If You Encounter a Bear

If your personal safety is at risk, call 911 or your local police

Remain calm – often the bear is just passing through, and will move on if no food source is found

If a bear is in a tree, leave it alone and remove other people and dogs from the area

Keep away from the bear, and do not block its exit

Tell others of its location and warn them to keep away, and bring children and pets indoors

If near a building or car, get inside as a precaution

Keep dogs on leash and away from bears

If you have a problem with a bear, call the Bear Wise line toll-free at 1-866-514-2327 for advice on how to avoid human-bear encounters during bear season (April 1 to November 30).

Tips to Avoid Encounters with Bears

Bears have a keen sense of smell and excellent hearing however their eyesight is limited so it is important to make noise when you move through heavily wooded areas which will alert the bear to your presence.

Singing, whistling or talking will alert bears to your presence, giving them a chance to avoid you.

Keep your eyes and ears open for signs of a bear like tracks, claw marks on trees or droppings.

DO NOT wear headphones.

Be aware of your surroundings, especially if you are doing activities outside (i.e. hiking, jogging, cycling, gardening, berry picking or camping) where bears may not realize you are there.

If you are out with a dog, keep it on a leash. Uncontrolled, untrained dogs may actually lead a bear to you.

What to Do If you Spot a Bear

Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight.

If you are near a building or vehicle, get inside as precaution.

Notify the police by calling 911 if a bear poses an immediate threat to personal safety

MNRF staff work closely with OPP officers by supporting them with training on problem wildlife situations.

Persons spotting bears in the community and wanting to make a report and get advice on dealing with bears in the community are asked to call the toll-free Bear Wise Reporting line at 1-866-514-2327 (TTY 705-945-7641)

Visit ontario.ca/bearwise for more information or view the attachments.