Tim Hortons To Launch Timbits Flavoured Cereal

Cereal lovers and Tim Hortons fans alike will have a new reason to celebrate breakfast in the new year with the launch of Post Timbits Cereal. Post Foods Canada has created two new breakfast cereals inspired by the irresistible taste of some of Canada’s favourite Timbits flavours. Starting in early 2020, Post Timbits Chocolate Glazed Cereal and Post Timbits Birthday Cake Cereal will be available in major grocery stores nationwide.

“We all know how hard it is to resist Timbits, so we are very excited to be able to bring the fun of enjoying Timbits to cereal bowls across the country,” said David Bagozzi, Vice President of Marketing, Post Foods Canada. “I know from my own experience how beloved Timbits are – based entirely on how quickly they disappear whenever someone brings a box into the office! And with two of Canada’s favourite Timbits flavours available in our new cereals, breakfast time will have a whole new element of fun for the entire family.”

“We’re excited to be launching one of Canada’s favourite snacks in cereal form so Canadians can enjoy two of our delicious Timbits flavours in a whole new way,” said Samuel Heath, Head of Retail, Tim Hortons. “The two-bite Timbits Canadians have loved since 1976 can now be enjoyed as an even more bite sized treat with milk in cereal bowls coast to coast.”

Packed with the delicious taste of two of Canada’s top selling Timbits flavours, each bite of Post Timbits cereal is crispy and crunchy. Post Timbits Chocolate Glazed and Post Timbits Birthday Cake cereals will be available in major grocery chains across Canada beginning in early 2020. See retailers for details.