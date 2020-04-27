Tim Hortons Foundation Launches Innovative New Tims eCamp This July

Tims eCamp will support youth in accessing the online programming through either connectivity or devices. With enhanced measures to ensure camper safety and security, Tims eCamp will introduce eCabins lead by trained facilitators that will guide group instruction and help campers cultivate positive connections with peers from their community. Campers who were registered to take part in physical camp this summer will be eligible to participate in the new Tims eCamp experience. Additional details and registration information will be shared with our camper families in the coming weeks.

Making the transition to the Tims eCamp approach possible is the ongoing support from Tim Hortons and Restaurant Brands International (RBI) who have committed to financially backstop the Foundation Camps. With this support, the Foundation can quickly pivot to innovate its programming while eliminating the need for summer layoffs among full-time salaried employees. Tim Hortons Camp Day, the Foundations largest annual fundraiser thanks to restaurant owners and guests, is an important piece of this support and Tim Hortons is committed to rescheduling it later this summer. Tims Foundation will also be working with the federal government to explore ways in which the recently expanded Canada Summer Jobs Program can support seasonal student eCabin counsellor roles.

“The Foundation Camps have been core to our Tim Hortons brand for decades and have been passionately supported by our restaurant owners, team members and guests. Now, more than ever, we are committed to support vulnerable youth from our communities who need our help the most,” said Duncan Fulton, Chief Corporate Officer, Tim Hortons, and Chairman, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. “The Tims family is grateful for the chance to continue our support for the Foundation, and all those they serve, during these challenging times. Acting to backstop operations, maintain jobs and support innovative new programming for campers is a privilege.”

Guests can donate to support the development of Tims eCamp by visiting the website here or creating their own virtual fundraising event here.