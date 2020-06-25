Tim Hortons Announces National Rollout Of Almond Beverage And Skim Milk For Hot And Iced Beverages

“In addition to adding almond beverage, we’re also responding to feedback by now offering skim milk to our guests,” said Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi.

“Hearing and acting on guest feedback is really important to help us provide the best possible experience. We’re happy to be offering more choices to guests.”

Tim Hortons is partnering with Danone to have its Silk® Almond Beverage made available to restaurants and guests.

“We know that many Canadians have a growing desire for plant-based products, both for the nutritional benefits and delicious taste. Silk® Almond Beverage clearly meets this need. In addition to its great taste, is free from dairy, lactose, soy and gluten, plus it provides a number of essential nutrients,” said Jeremy Oxley, Danone Vice President – Marketing, Strategy and Insights.

There will be no additional cost to add skim milk to any beverage, or for almond beverage to be added to brewed or iced coffee and hot teas. Prices will vary by region when almond beverage is added to espresso-based beverages, tea lattes, or frozen beverages like Iced Capps.