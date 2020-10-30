Three Pond Hockey Tournaments Approved for 2021 In Gravenhurst

On the Pond Canada has announced that they have been approved for three outdoor hockey tournaments to be held in Gravenhurst on Lake Muskoka in 2021.

In a statement, they say they have COVID-19 policies and procedures in place to protect the skaters and staff as they welcome back their famous North American Cup tournament (Feb 19-21) and introduce two youth tournaments.

The first youth tournament will be the Lake Muskoka Youth Cup (Feb 5-7) and the second being the Youth Winter Classic (Feb 26-28).

For more information or to register for all three tournaments visit the website Onthepondcanada.com