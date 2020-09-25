Three Orillia Students Recognized With 2020 Reid Family Scholarships

Recent Orillia Secondary School graduates, Fouz Ul-Mubeen and Abigail Austin, along with Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School graduate, Hannah Deyell, are the collective winners of the 2020 Reid Family Scholarship awarded by the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Ul-Mubeen is now enrolled at the University of Ottawa in a Biotechnology program and plans to become a physician in the field of geriatrics or enter either the medical or pharmaceutical research professions upon completing school. In addition to achieving high grades in high school, he volunteered at Soldiers’ while working as a pharmacy assistant at Walmart.

Austin aspires to become a physician in the emergency department upon completing her post-secondary education and has spent her high school career participating in countless extra-curricular activities, both academic and in the community.

Deyell has special interests in math, sports and travel and aims to return to Orillia to practice orthopaedic surgery upon completing her studies. She was inspired to enter the field after breaking her ankle – an injury that required surgery.

While traditionally only one scholarship is awarded, the OSMH Foundation’s Reid Scholarship Committee found a way to reward three remarkable students. “Every applicant we interviewed this year was stellar,” said Mark Riczu, Executive Director, OSMH Foundation. “It was obvious to us that all three of the selected students were deserving. We approached the OSMH Social Committee to see if they would sponsor the additional scholarships and they agreed.”

Collectively, $4,000 was shared between the students, each looking to pursue careers in the healthcare stream.

The Reid Family Scholarship was started in 2005 through the generosity of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Reid of Oro Station. Graduating high school students in Orillia and surrounding areas entering into a field of health study in a recognized Canadian post-secondary institution are encouraged to apply. The scholarship program is intended to assist the Hospital in recruiting new healthcare professionals, while at the same time assisting deserving students in their education.

If you would like to make a donation to support the education of future medical students, please call the Foundation Office at 705-325-6464.