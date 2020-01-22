Three Males Charged With Shoplifting In Orillia

On Monday January 20, 2020 the Orillia OPP responded to a report of a theft in progress at a business on Murphy Road in the City of Orillia.

The Orillia OPP responded to the call shortly after 01:00 pm. The Loss Prevention Officer reported that the males were in the store and had stolen several items.

Police arrived at the business and observed the males matching the descriptors given by the LPO. Upon seeing the police, the males attempted to flee police. All three males were arrested shortly after initial contact.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects were involved in theft from other businesses on Murphy Road and Monarch Drive in Orillia.

Police arrested and charged, 27 year old, Christopher Chenny of Richelieu Ontario with:

Four Counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Three counts of Possession of Theft Under $5,000

Theft Over $5,000

Breach of Probation

Malick Konde, age 25, of LaSalle Quebec was arrested and charged with:

Four Counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Three counts of Possession of Theft Under $5,000

Theft Over $5,000

Obstruct Police

Breach of Justice of the Peace Recognizance

Jose-Luis Paez-Grenier, age 26, of Lachine Quebec was also charged with:

Four Counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Three counts of Possession of Theft Under $5,000

Theft Over $5,000

Obstruct Police

Three counts of Breach of Justice of the Peace Recognizance

Breach of Probation

All three accused have been remanded into custody and set to appear next at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 22, 2020 in Barrie.