This Storm Could Bring Ice Accretion Or Build-up of 10 to 15 mm

Freezing rain warning

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Freezing rain is expected later today into Monday.

Freezing rain is expected to develop this afternoon or evening. The freezing rain may taper off briefly tonight but will redevelop early Monday and continue through the day. The freezing rain will transition to snow later Monday afternoon or evening.

Ice accretion or build-up of 5 to 10 mm is possible and widespread power outages are possible. Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate this afternoon and remain poor into Monday.

Freezing rain warning continued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Ice storm possible today into Monday morning.

Freezing rain or rain is expected to develop this afternoon and continue through the night into Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to remain near the freezing mark resulting in precipitation falling as freezing rain or rain.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing near midday Monday changing any remaining freezing rain to rain.

Ice accretion or build-up of 10 to 15 mm is possible.

Travel is expected to be very poor today into Monday, especially over higher terrain where colder temperatures will result in more ice build-up on untreated surfaces.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Utility outages may occur.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.