“This Is My Second Major Win This Year” Winning Ticket Purchased On Hwy. 400

Saying “yes” to Enore has paid off for Ninos Barcham of Bradford. Ninos matched the last six of seven Enore numbers in exact order in the September 17, 2020 DAILY GRAND draw to win $100,000!

“This is my second major win this year,” Ninos shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his cheque. Ninos also won $100,000 with ENCORE in a LOTTARIO draw in June.

The 39-year old who runs a cargo trailer business, checked his tickets while at the store. “When I realized I won big again, I just started to laugh,” he said. “It’s wonderful and unexpected!”

Ninos said when he called his mom he was still laughing. “She thought I was joking and then she started to cry!”

Ninos plans to use his winnings to fund his business and share with family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Highway 400 in Maple.