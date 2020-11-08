This Holiday Season Purolator Will Pick Up And Deliver 46 Million Packages – An Increase Of Almost 20 Per Cent

Increased access points for shipment drop-off and pickup

Purolator has brought its total access points to 1,650 (a 30 per cent increase) through new strategic partnerships:

New package pick-up and drop-off locations at 135 Michaels retail stores across Canada , offering consumers more convenience in time for the holidays

, offering consumers more convenience in time for the holidays More Mobile Quick Stop trucks, now in a total of 30 locations across the country. These include: New locations at select Lowe’s and Reno-Depot stores across the country, as well as at Metrolinx GO Transit stations throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) A new apartment-building solution allowing customers to safely receive deliveries from a Mobile Quick Stop truck parked outside their building, bringing package pickup closer to consumers in densely populated areas



New innovative services that support health and safety through self-serve options

In addition to its contactless-delivery methods executed earlier this year, the company is also launching new services to augment physical-distancing solutions during the pandemic:

Quick Stop Kiosks — launched last holiday season — expanded to 12 locations across the country for contactless shipment drop-offs. These include: New locations at select Purolator Shipping Centres, select Michaels retail locations and select Metrolinx GO Transit stations throughout the GTA (with more to come in 2021) Canada’s first contactless one-stop-shop for self-serve package drop-off and pick-up service at the Atrium on Bay retail and office complex in downtown Toronto

Parcel lockers at its busiest terminals for 24/7 shipment pickup and to increase consumer convenience and safety

Curbside pick-up service at 51 Purolator Shipping Centres and 135 Michaels stores across the country

Customers can find more information, including the location of Purolator’s new access points, by using the Locator Tool on purolator.com.

Fast facts

This peak season ( Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 ), Purolator expects to process 46 million packages, roughly a 20 per cent increase over 2019.

), Purolator expects to process 46 million packages, roughly a 20 per cent increase over 2019. Purolator expects to process 1.3 million pieces on Black Friday (more than a 25 per cent increase over 2019) and 6.7 million more pieces the week of Cyber Monday (an 18 per cent increase over 2019).

Influenced by Cyber Monday, Purolator expects to process more than 6.7 million pieces, averaging 1.3 million per day (Monday to Friday) during Purolator’s busiest week of the year — Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 .

. On its busiest day of the year, Nov. 30 , the company expects to process 1.4 million pieces, almost 20 per cent more than in 2019.

, the company expects to process 1.4 million pieces, almost 20 per cent more than in 2019. Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Purolator’s overall delivery stops are up 40 per cent (packages up almost 25 per cent). Residential deliveries have increased approximately 50 per cent.

The announcement forms part of Purolator’s five-year, $1B delivering the future growth and innovation plan, accelerated during the pandemic to meet the needs of Canadians. The company has grown its workforce by a total of 2,500 employees leading up to holiday season and is continuing to make key investments to service increased demand this holiday season and in the long term.

