Theft From Vehicle Leads To Arrest In Severn Township

Orillia OPP has arrested and charged two males after a theft from a vehicle in Coldwater.

On June 08, 2020 at 8:30pm, police were called to attend the Coldwater area for a theft of a wallet from a vehicle. The victim observed a male walking on his property towards his car parked on the driveway. He also noticed another male in a wheelchair on the roadway out front of his house. The victim went outside and searched his vehicle and found that his wallet was missing. The suspects had left the area. Police were given a description of the suspects, and they were located by Police a short time later. Upon arresting the suspects, police recovered the victim’s property.

As a result, Joseph Teschner, age 29, of Coldwater is charged with:

Theft Under $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing on June 09, 2020

Also Kenneth MacLeod, age 60, of Coldwater is charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

The accused was released and is set to appear on August 18, 2020 in Orillia Court.

The Orillia OPP want to remind the public of the importance of locking car doors at all times. To further protect your property, park your vehicle in a well-lit area, consider installing video equipment to record your property and don’t leave valuables in your vehicles. Items that are commonly targeted are sunglasses, loose change, wallets and small electronics. It only takes a few seconds for someone to enter and search your unlocked vehicle.