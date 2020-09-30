The Fitzgeralds to perform at the Orillia Opera House Oct. 3

Order your tickets now for Canadian fiddling and step dancing sensations, The Fitzgeralds, who are coming to the Orillia Opera House for one day only on Oct. 3, 2020. Tickets will be limited to 50 people per performance and seating will be set up in household clusters.

Canadian artists and siblings, Tom, Kerry and Julie Fitzgerald (better known as The Fitzgeralds) continue to push boundaries by fusing traditional and modern styles of fiddle and dance to create their own unique sound and style. Their creativity and passion for experimentation has led them to compose original tunes and arrangements. Featuring three-time Canadian Grandmaster Fiddle Champions and Ontario Open Step Dance Champions, this unique show features high-energy fiddling and mind-blowing step dancing that is great for all ages.

We are thrilled to bring The Fitzgeralds to our stage, said Wendy Fairbairn, General Manager of the Orillia Opera House. While there will certainly be a focus on ensuring a great performance, the Citys top priority continues to be the health and safety of our staff, community and visitors. Orillia Opera House staff will be following very specific health and safety protocols in order to operate and ensure a great experience is had by all.

Tickets are now available for two performances (1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) at the Orillia Opera House on Oct. 3. To order your tickets visit orilliaoperahouse.ca or call 705-326-8011.

The Fitzgeralds are standout musicians in our Canadian music industry The caliber of musicianship is very high – I think together they are beautiful blend of gorgeous fiddle music, and top rate, absolutely exhilarating dance routines. – Natalie MacMaster, Cape Breton Fiddling Sensation.