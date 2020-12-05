The Bubble: An Open Gym Documentary, Taking Viewers Behind The Scenes Of The NBA Orlando Bubble, Dec. 9 And 16

Four-part documentary presents never-before-seen footage filmed during the team’s time in the NBA’s Bubble –

The Bubble: An Open Gym Documentary, a four-part documentary about the Toronto Raptors’ experience in this summer’s NBA Bubble in Orlando, premieres exclusively on TSN at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 9 and Wednesday, Dec. 16. Two hour-long episodes will debut each night, giving fans a glimpse of what life was like inside the NBA “Bubble” in Florida, and first-hand insight into the circumstances impacting the team and their home-away-from-home.

On June 22, three months after the NBA became the first professional sports league to shut down in the wake of COVID-19, the players, coaches and staff of the Toronto Raptors gathered in Naples to resume the season. Embedded with the team was a camera from OPEN GYM, the Raptors’ ongoing documentary series presented by Bell, uniquely positioned to capture behind-the-scenes footage as the team reunited, regrouped and refocused, preparing to enter the NBA’s Orlando Bubble. That camera stayed with the team every step of their 84-day journey, from training camp through the playoffs, and now fans have the opportunity to see what went on in that unprecedented situation. Watch here for the trailer: THE BUBBLE: AN OPEN GYM DOCUMENTARY PRESENTED BY BELL. “There were limits on how many people each team could bring to Orlando, but we knew that OPEN GYM needed to be there, because we wanted to share that unbelievable experience with our fans. This was history, and it needed to be recorded,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said. “Something would happen and we would say to each other, ‘we have to put that on OPEN GYM,’ and the camera was always there, so we could. I think fans are really going to get a sense of what that time was like – and for those of us that were there, it’s also a way to remember those important moments.” OPEN GYM PRESENTED BY BELL debuted in 2012, and when Ujiri was named Raptors president in 2016, he continued to grant the camera crew access to follow the team and film everything on and off the court. ​The show provides an unparalleled look at the stories behind the Toronto Raptors and documents moments that would typically not air on television. “TSN viewers have always enjoyed OPEN GYM’s compelling, inside look at the Raptors, and this new season captures a truly incredible moment, not just for the team but for the entire world of sports,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, TSN and Discovery. “We’re thrilled to have OPEN GYM take Canadians into the NBA Bubble and relive first-hand the Raptors’ unique and deeply personal experiences.” The award-winning OPEN GYM has become part of the fabric of the team and has given fans an inside look at some of the most memorable moments in franchise history – including winning the 2019 NBA Championship, player trades throughout the years and inside their homes and personal lives as well. The series has given players the chance to tell their own stories while allowing viewers to share in their experiences. “OPEN GYM has been providing viewers with some of the best behind-the-scenes sports content in North America,” said Devorah Lithwick, Bell’s Senior Vice President, Brand. “We’re especially excited this year to take Raptors fans from wherever they are watching into the heart of the Bubble to experience first-hand this historic NBA season.” “For eight seasons, OPEN GYM has had the privilege to film very intimate and exciting moments of the Toronto Raptors,” said Michael Gelfand, Executive Producer, MLSE. “The producers and videographers behind the show have created something very special that we are proud to share with the team’s fans and all of Canada.” OPEN GYM PRESENTED BY BELL is also available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. Fans can watch past episodes of OPEN GYM PRESENTED BY BELL on the Toronto Raptors YouTube channel.