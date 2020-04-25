There are almost 5,000 residents living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia in Muskoka and Parry Sound. Funding from provincial and federal governments is not enough to meet the needs in our community. The Alzheimer Society relies heavily on donations and fundraising events to raise over 40% of the cost that it takes to keep vital Alzheimer Society programs and services running in every community they serve. The annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s raises over half of that funding. Without that funding, programs could be at risk for the first time ever. They need your support to make sure this doesn’t happen.

Get ready for the first virtual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. While we can’t physically walk together during the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, we will connect virtually! Walk around the block, do a dance, jump rope, walk the stairs. Challenge friends, family, neighbours and co-workers to join you and let’s show the world that our connections matter and our support for Alzheimer’s in Muskoka is strong during this difficult time.

What exactly is a Virtual Walk?

On Sunday, May 31st the Alzheimer Society of Canada will broadcast the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s live online at NOON EST. In every community in every province someone will be walking for someone they love living with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia or in memory of someone they’ve lost.

The Alzheimer Society of Muskoka needs your help. They need a crowd, a big crowd, a REALLY BIG VIRTUAL crowd. Please support the ALZHEIMER SOCIETY OF MUSKOKA by walking virtually together to show you care.

Feeling inspired? Here is how you can help make the online IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s on Sunday, May 31, 2020 a great success!!

1. Register! Make sure you register for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. You will receive emails with activations to participate. Register online at WalkForAlzheimers.ca

2. Share & Engage! Once you’ve registered, start making a move! Follow the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka on Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter and start sharing your favourite content using the hashtags #IGWalkForAlz and #AlzheimerSocietyofMuskoka. Do you like what others are doing to support and raise awareness for the #IGWalkForAlz? Share it! Repost and share the content you love the most from other walkers to raise even more awareness about why you’re walking this year.

3. Participate! Bring your own personal touch to the Walk by sharing your own content! Make a video of you walking around your block explaining who you’re walking for, create your own social media challenge, participate in our online activations each week, or even share messages of support in your window at home for your community to see.

4. Give Back! Encourage your friends, family members, neighbours, or others in your social circle to register for this year’s Muskoka’s virtual #IGWalkForAlz and participate in raising awareness and support for people living with dementia, their families, and care partners.

Encourage your supporters to show you their love with a donation of $1. Or $5. A few dollars add up to BIG CHANGE! Help make a change to their biggest fundraising event of the year; change the way you walk in support of the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka. Their goal is to raise more than ever before – donate online at WalkForAlzheimers.ca

Please practice safe steps – keep physical distance!