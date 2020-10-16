TEAM RVH Honoured For Exceptional Care During Unprecedented Times

Every year Royal Victoria Regional Health Centres (RVH) Board of Directors presents its annual Awards of Excellence to members of TEAM RVH in five categories  staff, leader, volunteer, physician and team. The recipients are nominated for these prestigious awards by their peers for demonstrating the RVH values and the winners are selected by the board for their invaluable contributions to RVH.

The level of excellence and professionalism demonstrated by TEAM RVH during the COVID-19 pandemic has been remarkable and the board simply could not confine this years recognition to those five award categories. Instead, the board unanimously voted to present one award to the entire team.

Presenting a single Board of Directors Award of Excellence is an important and inclusive way to honour the service and sacrifice of all members of TEAM RVH during this historic health crisis, says Charlotte Wallis, chair, RVH Board of Directors. The board has the deepest respect for the work TEAM RVH does every day to keep the people of our community healthy. But we are especially appreciative of their efforts during the pandemic.

As a lasting reminder of TEAM RVHs care, compassion and commitment to each other, and their patients, during the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor benches have been purchased for the health centres campus for all to enjoy. The benches feature an inscription which expresses the board’s gratitude.