Tay Township Resident Charged For Impaired Driving On Three Wheel Scooter

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 6:42 p.m. July 7, 2020 to a report of a person causing a disturbance at a Talbot Street, Port McNicoll establishment. A three wheeled electric scooter was stopped by attending officers and the operator upon being spoken to by officers was investigated for drinking and driving.

As a result of this investigation James Doyle, 81 years of Tay Township, has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear in Midland Court on November 12, 2020.