Tay Township Resident Charged For Impaired Driving On Three Wheel Scooter

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 6:42 p.m. July 7, 2020 to a report of a person causing a disturbance at a Talbot Street, Port McNicoll establishment. A three wheeled electric scooter was stopped by attending officers and the operator upon being spoken to by officers was investigated for drinking and driving.

As a result of this investigation James Doyle, 81 years of Tay Township, has been charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension¬†(ADLS) and was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear in Midland Court on November 12, 2020.