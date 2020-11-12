Tay Township Resident Charged Again For Stealing Poppy Boxes

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 6:24 p.m. November 10, 2020 to a report of a theft of a Royal Canadian Legion poppy cash donation box from a Simcoe County Road 93 Midland restaurant.
A suspect was identified from a recent similar investigation and in the morning of November 11, 2020 Jeremy Nelson Bumstead age 46 of Tay Township was arrested and charged with:
- Theft Under $5000
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada
- Fail to Comply with Undertaking
The accused is being held for a video bail hearing.
