Tay Township Resident Charged Again For Stealing Poppy Boxes

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
1

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 6:24 p.m. November 10, 2020 to a report of a theft of a Royal Canadian Legion poppy cash donation box from a Simcoe County Road 93 Midland restaurant.

A suspect was identified from a recent similar investigation and in the morning of November 11, 2020 Jeremy Nelson Bumstead age 46 of Tay Township was arrested and charged with:

  • Theft Under $5000
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order
  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada
  • Fail to Comply with Undertaking

The accused is being held for a video bail hearing.

