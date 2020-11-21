Tay Township Male Facing Multiple Charges After Foot Pursuit

At 11:00 p.m. on November 18, 2020, a member of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP stopped a vehicle on Highway 93 in the Town of Midland. The driver pulled into a nearby parking lot and spoke with police who requested his identification however he was unable to provide any. After a brief investigation, Police determined that the verbal identification given was misleading therefore the officer arrested the male, who was standing outside of his car. The male struggled and broke free from the officer then fled on foot, police pursued and caught him a short distance away.

The male was transported to the OPP Southern Georgian Bay Detachment and his proper identity was determined. A search of male located an amount of cocaine, as well, it was discovered that the male was bound by several court orders prohibiting him from driving a vehicle or possessing a bank card.

As a result of this incident Matthew Robitaille, 27 years of Tay Township was charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code.

Possession of Cocaine

Escape Lawful Custody

Obstruct Peace Officer

Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited

Fail to Comply with Release Order x2

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was held in police custody to appear at a video bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 19, 2020.