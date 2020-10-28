Take Our Kids To Work Day Marks 26th Year By Going Virtual

The Learning Partnership Offers Improved Access For Students Across Canada
The start of the school year for new Grade 9 students is always an exciting time, but this fall has been full of unexpected challenges. The one thing students can still count on is the chance to kick start their career planning. The Learning Partnership’s event Take Our Kids to Work Day, powered by RBC Future Launch, is bigger, better and going virtual for the first time in its 26-year history on November 4. This year’s event brings live virtual content to even more students, educators and workplaces across Canada through a full day of inspiring programming.
“Students truly benefit from Take Our Kids to Work Day. Close to 90% reported learning something new during their experience in 2019,” said Debra D. Kerby, President and CEO of The Learning Partnership. “We always knew the opportunity was there for more students across Canada to benefit. This year’s plans – and our pivot to virtual – unlocks the potential to provide even more students the chance to choose their own adventure.”
In previous years, student participation in Take Our Kids to Work Day relied on a parent or educator’s connection to a participating workplace. Bringing Take Our Kids to Work Day into a virtual environment opens up the doors for even more students to explore the world of work.
“With the support of RBC Future Launch and other generous sponsors, we’re showcasing diverse career pathways, spotlighting inspiring professionals through a series of flexible virtual programs. We’re proud to offer educators, workplaces and parents new innovative tools that spark students’ curiosity to reimagine their future,” said Kerby.
Kick-starting the day is an inspiring and uplifting 20-minute cornerstone event Your Future, Now with RBC Olympian Erin Latimer. Students can then choose from among four live 20-minute breakout sessions hosted by industry experts in skilled trades, finance and technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, and healthcare.
Take Our Kids To Work Day 2020 is powered by lead sponsor RBC Future Launch in support of their commitment to helping young Canadians prepare for the jobs of tomorrow.
“Empowering young people to stay future ready starts with coming together — to share stories, advice and ideas, and to learn from each other,” says Mark Beckles, Senior Director, Youth Strategy and Innovation, RBC. “In our current reality, doing this in a physical setting has become impossible, while the need to connect has become even greater. Together with The Learning Partnership, we have pivoted and adapted our programming to the now normal. Take Our Kids to Work Day is just one of the ways RBC and The Learning Partnership are helping young people stay future focused.”
In 2019, Take Our Kids to Work Day supported over 200,000 Canadian students.
Register for Take Our Kids to Work Day:
Workplaces, educators and parents can register online with The Learning Partnership to receive resources to help plan Take Our Kids to Work Day.