Suspicious Male Seen In Westridge Area Of Orillia

Orillia OPP responded to a report of a suspicious male in the Westridge area of Orillia.

On June 08, 2020 at 6:30 a.m., police received a call reporting a suspicious male walking in the Westridge area. During the investigation it was revealed that there was an altercation that took place in the same area where an Orillia man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate this incident. There is no one in custody relating to the altercation. If anyone has information they would like to share with police regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident they are encouraged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Police do not believe there is a specific threat to public safety however it is important to keep personal safety in mind.