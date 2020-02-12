Suspects Arrested For Assault And Two Robberies In Orillia

The Orillia OPP is currently investigating a robbery and assault which happened in the City of Orillia.

On February 12, 2020 shortly before 12:30 am the Orillia OPP received a call for an assault which had just occurred at a home on Coldwater Road West in the City of Orillia. The suspects entered the house assaulted one of the residents, stole a vehicle and left the scene. The suspects then proceeded to a business on Atherley Road where an edged weapon and blunt objects were brandished. The suspects robbed the business and fled the scene.

Central Region Emergency Response (ERT) and Central Region Canine (K9) were dispatched to assist locating the suspects. Shortly after the incident police arrested two suspects in connection with this incident. The names have not been released.

The Orillia OPP, Orillia Crime Unit and Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are continuing to investigate this incident. If anyone has any information pertaining to these occurrences please contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More information will be released as it becomes available.