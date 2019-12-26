Suspect Sought After Theft In Orillia

On Sunday December 15, 2019 just after 9:00 p.m, the Orillia OPP received a call regarding a theft from a vehicle.

Police say an unknown male parked his vehicle on Simcoe Street. The male approached the rear of a vehicle parked at a home on Simcoe Street and he removed the trailer hitch receiver from the vehicle and left the scene.

The suspect is described as:

male white

approximately 6 feet tall

thin build

short hair

wearing a dark jacket

light colored hoodie

dark pants

dark shoes

The vehicle is described as a late model grey Mazda 5 van or vehicle similar.

Police are requesting that if anyone has information regarding the above theft, to call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.