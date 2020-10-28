Suspect Responsible For Multiple Robberies In The Region

The OPP in Central Region is currently investigating two separate incidents involving robberies where the suspect brandished a conducted energy weapon (CEW) and demanded cash.

On Sunday, October 25, 2020, at approximately 8:00 a.m., members from the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP received information that a person using an ATM inside a Coboconk bank was approached by an unknown suspect who brandished a CEW and demanded cash. The victim surrendered approximately $300 in Canadian currency to the suspect, who then fled the location on foot. Nobody was injured during the incident. The suspect is described as male, approximately 5’6″ in height, approximately 40 years of age, with black hair, wearing a black jacket, black mask, black toque and armed with a CEW.

On Monday, October 26, 2020, at approximately 6:15 a.m., members from the Orillia OPP received information that a person using a drive-thru ATM in Orillia was approached by an unknown suspect who brandished a CEW and demanded cash. The victim immediately drove away, leaving the bank card in the ATM. The suspect made attempts to withdraw money, however, was unsuccessful. Members of the Orillia OPP, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit were deployed and attended the location to search for the suspect. After an extensive canine track was conducted, the suspect was not located. The suspect is described as male, approximately 5’7″ in height, approximately 30 years of age, wearing all black clothing and armed with a CEW.

Police believe that the suspect in the above robberies is also responsible for two attempted robberies that occurred on Monday, October 26, 2020 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in Gravenhurst, ON. In both cases, a lone male entered a convenience store with what appears to be a firearm and demanded cash. No money was obtained by the suspect in either case. The suspect is described as 5’7″ and was wearing a reflective jacket and a black toque, black mask and black gloves and left in a white sedan.

NOTE – In all four occurrences, a newer white four-door Sedan was observed in the immediate area and is believed to be operated by the suspect.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and personal safety at all times. If you believe you are being followed, call 911 immediately and give police as many details as possible. Avoid going home, stay in a public place and remain in your vehicle.

The investigations are currently ongoing, and police are looking for the public’s assistance to help identify the suspect of these incidents. Police believe there may be witnesses to these events who were driving or walking in the area at the time of the offence. If anyone recognizes the suspect or has knowledge of this crime, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.