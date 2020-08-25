Survey: Canadians to spend less on Back-to-School in August 2020

Back-to-school buying patterns are changing; remote learning, introduced when regions across the country discontinued in-person classes, spurred purchases earlier in the year to accommodate new needs.

According to Retail Council of Canada‘s (RCC) just released Back-to-School Shopping Survey conducted by Leger between August 7 to 9, 2020, overall, Canadians will be doing less back-to-school shopping in 2020 than they did during the same period in 2019.

The average anticipated spend on back-to-school items in 2020 is $727 versus $919 in 2019. Apparel and sporting goods show the largest decrease in spending across all regions except for Quebec, where consumers are purchasing more school supplies and sporting goods than other regions of the country.

With remote learning introduced in most parts of the country throughout the pandemic (as early as April 2020), many of the purchases that would have been made during the traditional back-to-school shopping period were made earlier in the year. This pattern is especially evident in categories such as furniture, electronics, school supplies, books and related items.

A few other takeaways of interest include:

The majority of Canadians say health and safety protocols are having more of an influence on their decisions on where to purchase back-to-school items this year.

Back-to-school shoppers are buying more items online this year versus last year.

“The results of this year’s back-to-school spending survey are not surprising,” said Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO, Retail Council of Canada. “With many regions of the country still struggling with in-person back-to-school guidelines, many parents and students are still unsure of what back-to-school will look like in the fall. We anticipate “back-to-school” spending this year will continue to be more spread out throughout the year and follow Canadians’ confidence levels in a return to the “new-normal” that COVID-19 is forcing us all to accommodate.”