Sunshine Superwash Celebrates 50 Years Of Business With $7,000 Donation to Soldiers’

COVID-19 couldn’t stop the owners of Sunshine Superwash from celebrating the business’ golden anniversary in Orillia. To mark the milestone, owner Ted Hewett hosted a two-day charity car wash in support of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. The September 11th and 12th event cleaned up, raising $7,048.10.

Ten dollars from every car wash and the proceeds from Sunshine’s 50th Anniversary swag sale (branded masks and t-shirts) were donated to Soldiers’. John Beck of Able Taxi ran a BBQ and Country Style on Atherley Road donated coffee while MAX FM pumped out the tunes. Volunteers from the OSMH Foundation collected more than $2,000 in donations from cars waiting for their washes.

For current owner Ted Hewett, past owner Geoff Hewett and future owners Scott and Cole Hewett, the event was a way to honour the past, present and future of the family business while giving something back. “We live in a great city,” said Ted Hewett. “We have a great community and this was a perfect opportunity to showcase that. The entire Sunshine team is extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish and just want to say thank you to the amazing people and businesses who helped make this celebration a success.”

While originally Hewett intended on hosting a bigger celebration, the influence of the pandemic curbed those plans. “Despite the impact of COVID-19, Ted found a way to move forward in a safe, responsible way,” said Lisa Wanamaker, Development Officer with the OSMH Foundation. “We just want to thank Ted and his team for their hard work, generosity and commitment to supporting the Hospital.”

Last year’s one-day Sunshine Superwash for Soldiers’ raised just over $4,000. Over the past 22 years, Sunshine Superwash and the Hewett family have donated over $23,000 to the Hospital.

For more information on hosting an event to benefit Soldiers’, please contact the Foundation Office at 705-325-6464.