Sunset Park Students Learn Warplane History

On November 9, two days before Remembrance Day, Mrs. Pearson’s grade six immersion class at Sunset Park Public School had the opportunity to speak with Historian Dr. Mike Bechthold about the role of aerial technology in wartime.

Bechthold also gave students the opportunity to virtually explore an Avro Lancaster, which was manufactured in Canada and played a large role for the Allies in World War II.

Learning opportunities were not limited to aerial conflict. Students also learned about Canada’s role in manufacturing, the value of the role women played in the manufacturing industry during wartime, and Canada’s wartime contributions to the Allied forces.

Bechthold took to Twitter after the presentation and described the class as “attentive… with great questions.” He also acknowledged Valour Canada and the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum for assisting with the presentation.

“We are very pleased to see this learning taking place in our schools,” said Board Chair Jay Aspin. “We want to acknowledge and appreciate the sacrifices of those who fought and those who are still fighting, while educating the next generation.”

“Remembrance Day is a time of reflection,” added Director of Education Craig Myles. “By learning about the past, we empower our youth to be the change-makers of the future.”