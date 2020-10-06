Sundridge Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

On Monday October 5, 2020 at approximately 11 a.m. members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a single vehicle collision on Highway (HWY) 124 at Cottrell Road.

Police investigation revealed that Ioannis Skaragos, 49 of Sundridge Ontario had consumed alcohol and was subsequently arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday December 10, 2020.