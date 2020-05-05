Subaru Of Orillia Raises Over $10,000 For Soldiers’

A beautiful March day on the slopes led to the most successful Subaru of Orillia Snow Day yet. Before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the community, Subaru hosted the 4th Annual Subaru Snow Day at the Heights of Horseshoe in support of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

Approximately 200 skiers and snowboarders came out to enjoy what would end up being one of the last days of winter family fun of the season. A P.A. day meant more public school children were able to attend the event, leading to the best turn out so far. Ticket sales, a silent auction and donations from attendees helped bring the total money raised from the day to $5,400. The money will go towards the area of greatest needs at Soldiers’.

The partnership with Subaru of Orillia is an important one for the Foundation explained Lisa Wanamaker, OSMH Foundation Development Officer. “Mark Shivers and Robert Stein have worked with us over the past few years to grow this event into the success it is today,” she said. “Their support means so much to us and to the community and we are lucky to have such an incredible Orillia Subaru team on our side.”

Supporting the Hospital has been a primary focus for Subaru of Orillia explained Mark Shivers, the dealership’s general manager. “We’ve been really eager to build our partnership with the Hospital as we are well aware of the important role it plays in our community,” he said. “That has never been clearer than it is now during this health crisis. We are so fortunate to have had such a wonderful day on the slopes to celebrate and we owe a huge thank you to everyone who participated and to the local businesses who contributed to our success.”

Under the ownership of Robert Stein and the guidance of GM Mark Shivers, Subaru of Orillia has hosted the Snow Day event in support of the Hospital for the last three years. In November, they donated an additional $5,000 matched gift to Soldiers’ Giving Tuesday campaign. Between the two events, they have contributed $10,400 to the Hospital this year. Subaru of Orillia is also a major sponsor of Charlee’s Run, a run/walk for pregnancy and infant loss awareness in support of Soldiers’, taking place virtually this year on May 9, 2020.

Photo Cutline: (L-R) Subaru of Orillia’s Mark Shivers, General Manager, and Robert Stein, Owner, are all smiles after a successful Subaru Snow Day 2020 wraps up with a donation of $5,400 to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital’s area of greatest need.