Stunt Driving Arrest Leads to Drug Seizure

OPP have arrested and charged two males with drug infractions after being stopped for stunt driving.

On June 21, 2020, at 8:45 p.m., members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team (TIME) were travelling on Highway 400 near Innisfil Beach Road, when a vehicle passed them at an extremely high rate of speed. The vehicle was stopped and, as a result of a thorough roadside investigation, quantities of Cocaine and Fentanyl were located in the vehicle. The driver and passenger were subsequently arrested.

With the assistance of the Orillia Street Crime Unit (SCU), the driver, D’Angelo Lewin, age 20, of Brampton, Ontario has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Race a Motor Vehicle – Excessive Speed

The driver was released and is set to appear on September 08, 2020 in Orillia Court.