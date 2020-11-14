Special weather statement issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h expected Sunday.

A strengthening low pressure system is forecast to track across northeastern Ontario Sunday with winds strengthening throughout the day. The highest winds are expected to be ushered in with the passage of a cold front, where southwest winds gusting up to 80 km/h are forecast. This front will move through southwestern Ontario beginning Sunday morning and through the Toronto to Barrie corridor in the afternoon.

Local power outages are possible. Strong winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Wind will slowly ease Sunday night into Monday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.