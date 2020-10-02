Stolen Boat And Trailer From A Home In Muskoka Lakes

The Huntsville OPP is currently investigating a theft and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Sometime between 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1st, 2020 and 8:00 a.m. Friday, October 2nd, 2020 a Lowe SS210, 21 foot pontoon boat, black and tan in colour with a Mercury 90 ELPT four stroke outboard loaded on a Kara LTP, dual axle trailer, black in colour with Ontario licence plate L53 83W were stolen by unknown suspect(s) from a home located at Stroud Beach Road, Muskoka Lakes Township.

The investigation into this theft is ongoing. If you have any information about this occurrence please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 888-310-1122. You can also provide an anonymous tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook.