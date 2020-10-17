Stephen Leacock Museum Offers A Unique Fall Experience

Whether it’s a tour of Leacock’s summer home or a walk throughout the nearly 10-acres of waterfront grounds to enjoy the fall colours, there is much to see and do at the Stephen Leacock Museum and National Historic site this fall.

With COVID-19 health and safety measures in place, the Museum has pivoted its operations to offer a unique self-guided tour experience that can be paired with the free Tripvia App, showcasing key articles and rooms within the summer home of celebrated author and humourist, Stephen Leacock.

“During the pandemic many of us are looking at safe ways to explore our own backyard and support our local community. The Stephen Leacock Museum and National Historic Site is one of Orillia’s gems to be discovered. The City has shifted the museum’s operations to allow for small social circle tours at staggered times and self-guided enjoyment of the grounds. I encourage Orillia and area residents to visit the grounds safely and take a step back to simpler times to enjoy the natural beauty and history of the site,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

New this fall is an outdoor walking tour that includes 20 points of interest throughout the picturesque property and a new display of some of Leacock’s fishing and boating gear. This is in addition to the Leacock Family Exhibit in the dining room and other interesting artifacts throughout the home related to Leacock and life in the 1920s.

“The Museum’s self-guided tour is a great learning opportunity for students being homeschooled or for anyone eager to learn about our local history while enjoying the beautiful fall scenery,” said Jenny Martynyshyn, Leacock Museum Coordinator. “We encourage residents and visitors alike to book their exclusive tour of the house and the grounds.”

The Museum is also part of Orillia & Lake Country Tourism’s cultural paddle route. Visitors are encouraged to bring their kayak or canoe to explore the shoreline and see the fall colours from the water. Information on the route can be found on their website at orillialakecountry.ca.

Important steps have been taken to create a safe and welcoming experience for all. This includes timed entry for individual social circles, hand sanitizing stations at the house, and touchless payment in the giftshop.

Guests can book an exclusive time (up to five people), Monday to Friday between 12 and 3 p.m., excluding holidays. Visit leacockmuseum.com for further details.