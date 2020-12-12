Step Inside The Lives Of Alicia And Her Family In Alzheimer Society Awareness Month Campaign: Alicia’s Story

In honour of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, the Alzheimer Society will launch a 4-part short film series on January 7 that follows Alicia, a beautiful, vibrant mother and grandmother who lives with Alzheimer’s, and her family, as they confront this disease head-on and share their story, struggle, and moments of connection.

“We are so thankful to Alicia and her family for sharing their important story,” says Karen Quemby. “Their story helps represent the other 1.1 million Canadians who are currently affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia and reminds us about the importance of support and the power of love.”

“Our government is proud to support the work of the Alzheimer Society in helping people understand the challenges of living with dementia,” says Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “I encourage everyone to reach out and provide a connection for an older adult in their lives. Together we can reduce social isolation and keep the spirit of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month going year-round.”

Throughout the series, viewers step inside the lives of Alicia, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease 10 years ago, her daughter and caregiver, Judy, and the rest of her family to get a look at how this disease affects Alicia and her family, the challenges and heartbreak they face, as well as the feelings of togetherness and moments of laughter they share.

“I hope by sharing our story, it shows others who are going through similar situations that they are not alone,” says Judy, Alicia’s daughter and caregiver. “Sharing and connecting with others is so important. It changes everything.”

Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias is an irreversible and progressive brain disorder that slowly weakens memory, thinking, skills, and eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. Currently, there are 25,000 new cases of Alzheimer’s diagnosed in Canada per year and that number is expected to triple by 2050.

As the number of people living with dementia increases, the cost of caregiving provided by family members and friends is expected to balloon from $12 billion by 2040. That is why building connections that matter is at the heart and soul of what we do at Alzheimer Societies across Ontario.

To follow along and watch Alicia and her family’s story this Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, visit https://bit.ly/alicia-story.