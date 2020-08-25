Starting Aug. 31 One COVID-19 Assessment Centre To Service All Of Muskoka

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare will oversee future operations of COVID-19 assessment and testing in Muskoka.

To date through collaborative partnerships, assessment centres in Muskoka have been staffed by a combination of personnel from two Family Health Teams and local primary care providers and local paramedics. Muskoka Paramedic Services has also provided drive-through testing and outreach services throughout the region, while many other community providers have assisted with the oversight and support of the Assessment Centre operation.

“As we enter the next phase of pandemic planning, these providers are eager to return to their primary roles in the community to ensure access to primary care for patients,” explains CEO Natalie Bubela. “As of August 28, the COVID-19 testing sites that have operated in Huntsville and Bracebridge since April are closing as the Family Health Teams are no longer able to provide this service and the physical spaces for the assessment centres were of a temporary nature, only available until the end of August.”

MAHC has affirmed its ongoing support for the assessment centre model as an important community health service that also relieves pressure on MAHC’s Emergency Departments during this public health crisis.

“We recognize an Assessment Centre separate from the Emergency Department offers the safest, most suitable environment for seeing patients with infectious symptoms that keeps hospital patients safe and provides a dedicated space with appropriate infection control protocols,” says Bubela.

Starting Monday, August 31, one COVID-19 assessment centre to service all of Muskoka will open in a purposely retrofitted outbuilding adjacent to the helipad at the back of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) property in Bracebridge at 75 Ann Street. This change has required significant transition planning to establish a sustainable operation in a single location, including physician scheduling, staffing, and minor renovations that ensure a safe and effective operation.

Muskoka Paramedic Services will assist those who are not able to attend the new site in Bracebridge.

The Muskoka Assessment Centre provides COVID-19 testing by appointment only Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the Muskoka Assessment Centre line at 1-888-383-7009.

Detailed information is posted on the MAHC website at www.mahc.ca/COVID-19Testing/ , including driving directions and parking instructions for the assessment centre on the SMMH property.