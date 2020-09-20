Sprouts Alive And Sunsprout Micro – Greens Alfalfa Recalled Due To Salmonella

Sunsprout Natural Foods is recalling Sprouts Alive brand and Sunsprout brand Micro – Greens Alfalfa from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.