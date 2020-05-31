Sports Medicine Study finds SpiderTech Pre-cut Kinesiology Tape To Be As Effective As Anti Inflammatory Medication

Kinesiology tape has long been used in manual therapy and orthopedic settings as an effective way of treating pain, muscle tension, improving posture and reducing swelling. The results of a study by the Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine show that SpiderTech pre-cut kinesiology tape has an important role in medical professional’s treatment plans as an adjunct therapy and the treatment between treatments.

The study assessed combining either the SpiderTech Pre-cut Shoulder Spider or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication (NSAID) with a targeting exercise program for the treatment of Subacromial Impingement (SAI) of the shoulder. The results showed that the SpiderTech Pre-cut, together with exercise physiotherapy, was equivalent to a prescription of NSAID and exercise physiotherapy at reducing pain and improving shoulder and rotator cuff function. “Given the associated gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and allergic risks that NSAIDs pose,” the scientists suggest that SpiderTech is the better option calling it “better tolerated, more comfortable and convenient than the NSAID.”