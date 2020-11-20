Specialized Transportation Fund Now Available For Eligible Muskoka Residents

The District Municipality of Muskoka (the District) is excited to announce a new Specialized Transportation Fund (STF), which will provide financial support to eligible Muskoka residents who do not currently have access to transportation.

The District’s Community Transportation Plan (CTP) was accepted by Muskoka District Council in August of 2020 and provided recommendations to develop accessible, affordable, and sustainable transportation solutions for both urban and rural residents. These recommendations include improvements to the Corridor 11 Bus service and a new rural east-west service to help ensure a seamless transportation network within and beyond Muskoka.



In addition to these recommendations and to fill service gaps for residents, the STF was developed for residents who do not have access to or are unable to use public transportation, (i.e. the Corridor 11 Bus or Bracebridge or Huntsville Transit), and who do not have access to some type of agency-provided transportation, such as Muskoka Seniors or Red Cross transportation services. Residents must also demonstrate financial need to qualify for funding.

More information about community transportation, the STF program, the application process, and qualifying criteria can be found on the District’s website at www.muskoka.on.ca/communitytransportation.

For more information about the CTP, or to subscribe to email updates on the CTP project, visit the CTP project page on the Engage Muskoka Platform at www.engagemuskoka.ca/community-transportation.