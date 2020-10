The West Parry Sound OPP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle, taken during the night hours of October 23, 2020 from the Parry Sound Marina.

The vehicle is described as a white 2004 GMC Sierra pick-up truck with dual rear tires. The truck box also had a large three-ton concrete anchor in it.

A vehicle similar to the stolen one is pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the OPP or Crime Stoppers.