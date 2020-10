An unknown suspect drove a truck on the Lake St. George Golf Club located at 3156 South Sparrow Lake Road in Washago, causing damage.

The golf course says it happened on Saturday night and it is the first time it has happened in 40 years. The golf course is hoping someone knows something and will come forward with information.

There is no word on how much damage was caused.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orillia OPP or Crime Stoppers.