Some Freezing Rain And Freezing Drizzle Likely Today

Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Haliburton,

Precipitation associated with a low pressure system will affect portions of central Ontario today. Occasional freezing rain and freezing drizzle are likely, although amounts are not expected to be overly significant.

The greatest likelihood is for areas closer to the Quebec border later today and tonight. A freezing rain warning may be required.

Travel may be impacted as untreated surfaces may become slippery.

Freezing drizzle advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Haliburton,

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Occasional freezing drizzle or very brief light freezing rain is expected at times later later this afternoon into tonight. The threat for freezing precipitation will end later tonight or early Friday as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.