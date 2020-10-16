Soldiers’ Spooktacular Soirée Starts At 8 p.m. Tonight

The 19th Annual Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation gala is going live at 8 pm tonight.

Soldiers’ Spooktacular Soirée in support of critical care and ventilators at Soldiers’ will be streamed from HospitalGala.ca while pumpkin carving and costume contests will be taking place on the Foundation’s Facebook page.

The event’s 50/50 raffle prize is currently sitting at $15,500 and continues to climb. Tickets can be purchased online until 9 pm. The online silent auction has been live since October 9th and bids can continue to be made until the auction closes at 10 pm tonight.

“We’re impressed by how receptive the community has been to this virtual event,” said Kaitlyn St. Pierre, Development Officer of Annual Giving with the OSMH Foundation. “Our staff and committee have been working hard behind the scenes getting ready and we are so excited to share the results of that work with everyone this evening.”

To make a donation in support of Soldiers’ Spooktacular Soirée, please visit HospitalGala.ca.