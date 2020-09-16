Soldiers’ Spooktacular Soirée Raffle Tickets On Sale Now

One of the biggest benefits of a virtual gala is that everyone can participate. Without the restrictions of a physical space, the whole community can now join in on some of the aspects usually reserved for those in attendance of a traditional gala – including the event raffle.

The Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation is launching a 50/50 raffle draw with a winning prize of up to $50,000. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased in person from the Foundation Office, by phone at 705-325-6464 or online at hospitalgala.ca. Proceeds from the raffle will support critical care needs and the purchase of ventilators at Soldiers’.

For the past 18 years, the Hospital gala event has been the most attended annual fundraising event for the Hospital. With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation is hoping for an even bigger turnout one month from now.

“We know that a number of people are getting familiar with virtual events and that for others this is still very new,” said Kaitlyn St. Pierre, Development Officer of Annual Giving with the OSMH Foundation and coordinator of Soldiers’ Spooktacular Soirée. “We hope to use this virtual platform to do what we haven’t been able to do in the past, opening up our raffle draw, silent auction and contests to everyone. By doing so, we hope to reach more of our community with our message.”

Apart from the fun Halloween theme, the event will feature heartwarming stories of Soldiers’ staff, patients they have helped along the way and inspiring messages of community and togetherness in this time of distance and space.

To take part in the raffle, individuals must be 18 years of age or older. The deadline to purchase raffle tickets is 9 pm on gala night, October 16th, 2020. The winning raffle ticket will be announced an hour later at 10 pm.

To register for free, find out more information about sponsorship opportunities or to donate silent auction items, please visit hospitalgala.ca.